Fallen Oakland police officer Tuan Le honored, remembered at Buddhist vigil

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- One week after Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le's passing, community members came together at the Pacific Renaissance Plaza to honor the fallen officer on Friday.

The vigil was a Buddhist ceremony, open for all community members looking to honor Officer Le.

Dozens of people attended a ceremony at the beginning of the vigil, including a handful of Oakland Police Officers, members of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber Foundation and even some who never had the opportunity to meet Officer Le.

Le was killed last Friday after responding to a burglary call at a cannabis business near Jack London Square.

Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber Foundation, says Officer Le was like a family member to everyone who knew him.

"I want to remind people, you know, the men and women in uniforms. And every time when they leave home, they say goodbye, 'I'll see you later,' the see you later might not happen," Chan said. "So I think we really need to be supporting our police department, thanking the men and women in uniforms for protecting all of us."

A public law enforcement memorial will be held in Castro Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. Services will be at 3 Crosses Church, located at 20600 John Drive.

A private funeral honoring Officer Le will also be held next week.

Friday's vigil continued until 3 p.m. for people to stop by and pay their respects.

