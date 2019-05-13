Police say father of 'missing' Oakland 3-year-old filed false report to find stolen car faster

An AMBER ALERT was issued for the 3-year-old girl when her dad allegedly told police his car was stolen with her inside on the rear passenger seat around 8:10 p.m.
It was originally reported that the child was taken by an "unknown suspect" from Oakland, in a 2005 Silver Mercedes Benz S430 sedan near 58th Avenue and International Blvd.
The girl was reported safe by police at 1:51 a.m. Sunday. Ten hours later, police reported she was actually safe with her mother at the time the car was stolen.
The father is accused of filing a false police report, claiming that the girl was in the stolen car. Oakland PD says he "lied to police in hopes police would find car quickly."
OPD Investigators have arrested the father of the 3 yr old for filing a false police report. Earlier in the day the 3 yr old was w/ father, but at the time the vehicle was stolen the 3 yr old was safe w/ mother. Father lied to police in hopes police would find car quickly. pic.twitter.com/OhV4nDHTd9— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) May 12, 2019