Authorities asking for public's help in locating 3-year-old girl, last seen in Millbrae

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities with the San Mateo County's Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a 3-year-old girl.

Authorities say Andrea Flores may be a victim of a parental abduction. In a tweet by the sheriff's office, Flores was last seen at 581 Magnolia Ave. in Millbrae and may be with her father, Victor Flores Enriquez.

She is described as 3 feet tall, has blue eyes and brown braided hair.

Authoriites say if you see her to call 911.