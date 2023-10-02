Missing 9-year-old girl Charlotte Sena found in 'good health,' suspect in custody: Police

The 9-year-old girl, Charlotte Sena, who went missing last weekend while on a bike ride at an upstate New York park has been found, police announced Monday evening.

GANSEVOORT, New York -- Charlotte Sena, the 9-year-old girl who went missing last weekend while on a bike ride at an upstate New York park has been found, police announced Monday evening.

"Charlotte Sena has been located and in good health. A suspect is in custody," New York State Police said in a statement. "This is still an active investigation."

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Charlotte Sena was last seen bicycling on Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles north of Albany, and police said she may have been abducted.

Police say that the circumstances of her disappearance lead them to believe Sena is in imminent danger.

She had been riding her bike around a loop in the bucolic park with other children when she decided to ride around one more time by herself. Her parents became alarmed when the fourth-grader failed to come back after 15 minutes, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a briefing Sunday.

The girl's mother called 911 after her bicycle was found about 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officials issued an Amber Alert for Saratoga County on Sunday morning after an exhaustive search because "it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place," state police Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone said. The alert describes her as a white girl with blonde hair and green eyes, about 4 feet 6 inches tall.

Drones, bloodhounds and an airboat have been deployed in an exhaustive search of the park. The more than 100 searchers on Sunday included police, forest rangers and civilians.

"We are leaving no stone, no branch, no table, no cabin unturned, untouched, unexamined in our search to find Charlotte," said Hochul, who described her as a "joyful" girl who was recently elected a class officer for student council.

Sena was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a grey bike helmet.

