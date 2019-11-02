Manhunt continues after police locate suspects car after officer-involved shooting in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are looking for 47-year-old Robert Hanson. Authorities say he tried running over a detective who was doing a narcotics investigation Friday afternoon in Fairfield.The detective's partner shot at Hanson's car-- but he drove away. The shooting happened at 3 p.m. on Dhalia Street, near Heather Drive.The detectives were not hurt. Authorities do not know if Hanson was hit.Police recovered his 1994 Gold two-door jaguar in Fairfield Friday night.Hanson a convicted felon with a history of vehicle pursuits and illegally having firearms.