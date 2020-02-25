Police searching for driver who hit and killed 12-year-old girl in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 12-year-old girl is dead after being hit and killed by a truck while crossing the street in Castro Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says it happened just before 3:30 p.m. at Crow Canyon and Manter roads.

Officers say the girl was in the crosswalk when a pickup truck hit her.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

CHP officers say they are looking for a black Ford F-150 that appears to be lifted, meaning it has a special elevated suspension system.

Officers say the driver was last seen on Crow Canyon heading towards 580.

