CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 12-year-old girl is dead after being hit and killed by a truck while crossing the street in Castro Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP says it happened just before 3:30 p.m. at Crow Canyon and Manter roads.
Officers say the girl was in the crosswalk when a pickup truck hit her.
RELATED: Suspected drunk driver arrested after 2-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash in Fairfield
She was taken to the hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.
CHP officers say they are looking for a black Ford F-150 that appears to be lifted, meaning it has a special elevated suspension system.
Officers say the driver was last seen on Crow Canyon heading towards 580.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Police searching for driver who hit and killed 12-year-old girl in Castro Valley
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News