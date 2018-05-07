Alamo police search for suspected Home Depot shoplifter after crash

Alamo officials are searching for a suspected shoplifter after two accomplices were taken into custody following a theft at a Home Depot and crash near I-680. (KGO-TV)

ALAMO, Calif. (KGO) --
Authorities in Alamo are searching for a suspected shoplifter after two accomplices were taken into custody following a theft at a Home Depot on Monday.

Officials said the suspects left in a car that later crashed on Stone Valley Road just east of I-680. The car was going fast down the off-ramp and plowed right into a large electrical box.

The three people inside were wanted for stealing merchandise from a Home Depot in San Ramon, police said. And when officers tried to pull them over, they sped off in a car with paper plates.

Officials said after the crash, all three suspected shoplifters got out of the car and ran. Two of them were taken into custody and a third person is still on the run.

A California Highway Patrol officer said there are unopened boxes of cordless power tools inside the car.
