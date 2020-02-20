2020 presidential election

2020 California Primary Election voter's guide

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's primary election is on March 3, 2020, and this year, there are some changes.

The expansion of the "Voter's Choice Act" means that voters in many counties across the state, including Napa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, will get a ballot in the mail, even if they are used to going to a polling place. This new election model allows voters to choose how, when, and where to cast their ballot.

CHASING CALIFORNIA 2020: Here's how unaffiliated voters could influence outcome of primary

Also, millions of California voters who are unaffiliated -- meaning they're not registered with any political party -- won't be able to vote in the presidential primary unless they request a ballot to do so or re-register with a party ahead of time.

This election also features a state proposition on school funding.

Explore the issues and meet the candidates at the links below.

Propositions


How the primary works



Chasing California 2020


Chasing California is an ABC7 Original Limited Series about the political fight for California. This year, more than ever, California votes will matter in determining the presidential nominee. We take you inside the campaigns, and behind-the-scenes for one-on-one, exclusive access to the candidates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniavoter infomationpete buttigiegprimary electionbernie sandersmichael bloombergpresidential racevote 2020elizabeth warrenjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Trump names loyal supporter as new acting director of national intelligence
Bay Area Democrats weigh in on latest debate
AP FACT CHECK: Dems' debate flubs; Trump untruths at rally
Democratic candidates sound off on possibility of contested convention
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in case that roiled DOJ
Suspect arrested after assault at Fremont gym, police say
Proposal would increase Muni fares
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Crews locate body of second firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire
Uber driver fights off armed carjackers in SF
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Driver thwarts possible carjackers, Muni fares may rise
Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion
AccuWeather forecast: No signs of winter
KFC unveils new fried chicken and donuts sandwich
5.7M kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
More TOP STORIES News