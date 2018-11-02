BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) --The FBI has confirmed a second suspicious package addressed to billionaire activist Tom Steyer was intercepted at the Burlingame post office.
The FBI, ATF and Postal Inspector investigated the package last night.
The package was similar in appearance to another package addressed to Steyer that was intercepted at the same post office last week. It was one of more than a dozen such devices mailed out around the country.
Aleigha Cavalier, a spokesperson for Tom Steyer, has released the following statement: "I can confirm the USPS intercepted a suspicious package addressed to Tom. He and all of our staff are safe and thankful to law enforcement and the USPS for their diligence. That is all the information I have at this time."
“The FBI has confirmed a package was recovered last night in California, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to Tom Steyer.”— FBI (@FBI) November 2, 2018