California billionaire Tom Steyer is relieved mail bomb suspect was arrested

Activist and philanthropist Tom Steyer told ABC7 News he's happy no one was hurt when a suspicious package addressed to him was intercepted at a Burlingame post office."I'm very grateful to the police and post office for doing such a great job," Steyer said. "Very grateful for them keeping everybody safe."The suspicious package containing an explosive device was discovered Friday morning at a Burlingame postal facility on Rollins Road. The postal facility was evacuated and authorities transported the device to the police gun range near San Francisco International Airport where it was rendered safe. No one was hurt.Police believe it was sent by suspected mail bomber Cesar Sayoc.When asked if he was surprised a device was sent to him, Steyer answered, "I really don't understand what this guy was up to."Steyer, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, also blasted the president on CNN on Friday."He does not understand that in a civil society the kind of rhetoric uses, his attacks on the press, are absolutely wrong," Steyer said.The same dramatic scene also played out in Sacramento on Friday, after a postal worker discovered a suspicious package addressed to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. The post office was evacuated and neighbors were told to shelter in place.The FBI confirmed the device was similar to a dozen others sent to prominent Democrats and CNN."Thankfully nobody was hurt and that's my first priority," Sen. Harris said. "There are powerful forces...that have been sowing hate and division among us."The FBI warns there could be more devices out there.