POLITICS

California billionaire Tom Steyer is relieved mail bomb suspect was arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

Activist and philanthropist Tom Steyer told ABC7 News he's happy no one was hurt when a suspicious package addressed to him was intercepted at a Burlingame post office on Friday. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Activist and philanthropist Tom Steyer told ABC7 News he's happy no one was hurt when a suspicious package addressed to him was intercepted at a Burlingame post office.

"I'm very grateful to the police and post office for doing such a great job," Steyer said. "Very grateful for them keeping everybody safe."

RELATED: Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc left trail of social media posts, past arrests

The suspicious package containing an explosive device was discovered Friday morning at a Burlingame postal facility on Rollins Road. The postal facility was evacuated and authorities transported the device to the police gun range near San Francisco International Airport where it was rendered safe. No one was hurt.

Police believe it was sent by suspected mail bomber Cesar Sayoc.

RELATED: Mail bomb device addressed to Democrat billionaire Tom Steyer intercepted in Burlingame

When asked if he was surprised a device was sent to him, Steyer answered, "I really don't understand what this guy was up to."

Steyer, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, also blasted the president on CNN on Friday.

"He does not understand that in a civil society the kind of rhetoric uses, his attacks on the press, are absolutely wrong," Steyer said.

RELATED: Sacramento officials say suspicious device addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris rendered safe

The same dramatic scene also played out in Sacramento on Friday, after a postal worker discovered a suspicious package addressed to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. The post office was evacuated and neighbors were told to shelter in place.

The FBI confirmed the device was similar to a dozen others sent to prominent Democrats and CNN.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt and that's my first priority," Sen. Harris said. "There are powerful forces...that have been sowing hate and division among us."

The FBI warns there could be more devices out there.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldsuspicious packagepipe bombbomb threatpostal servicedonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpdemocratsrepublicansmidterm electionskamala harrisSan FranciscoBurlingameSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc's trail of social media posts, past arrests
Mail bomb device addressed to Tom Steyer intercepted in Burlingame
Suspicious device addressed to Sen. Harris rendered safe
POLITICS
Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc's trail of social media posts, past arrests
Major scare at USPS facility in Burlingame
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 12
Mail bomb device addressed to Tom Steyer intercepted in Burlingame
More Politics
Top Stories
Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc's trail of social media posts, past arrests
East Bay high school football arch rivals to meet for 100th time on Saturday
Human skull found in Oakland backyard and delivered to police
TwitchCon 2018 sells out in San Jose, tens of thousands expected daily
San Mateo police seek suspect after man shot leads to Caltrain station shutdown
Woman accused of stealing East Bay couple's engagement ring arrested
Sen. Feinstein criticizes Trump in wake of mail bomb scare
Take a tour of Great America's creepy 'Halloween Haunt' attraction
Show More
Mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral
Is the Bay Area commute really that bad? We did an experiment
Only some get underground PG&E lines as Santa Rosa rebuilds after fire
Belgium store owner outsmarts gang of robbers
Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off Calif. coast
More News