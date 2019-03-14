Politics

'Advocating for evil': Death penalty decision has Petaluma father whose daughter was murder speaking out

EMBED <>More Videos

Many people aren't happy about the governor's executive order, including the father of Polly Klass-- the girl from Petaluma who was kidnapped from her home and killed.

By
PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Many people aren't happy about the governor's executive order, including the father of Polly Klass-- the girl from Petaluma who was kidnapped from her home and killed.

In fact, Polly's dad did not mince words when he told ABC7 News Governor Newsom is advocating for evil.



Many would consider Petaluma an idyllic small city. But it has a 25-year-old sore-spot that won't go away anytime soon.

"He is a monster," said Rich Rocklin.

"A sad soul," said Kathleen Barnette.

"It's a curse on the community. That guy in San Quentin. I wish he weren't," said Tom Maxstadt.

All three were speaking of Richard Allen Davis, who remains on death row for the kidnapping and killing of 12-year-old Polly Klaas in 1993. When Governor Gavin Newsom suspended executions in California on Tuesday he split this town.

"I have mixed feelings," said Kathleen.

We know one man with no mixed feelings, at all.



"Well, I tell you, I died a little bit." Polly's father, Marc Klaas was in the room, Tuesday, at a meeting about victim's rights issues, when Governor Newsom made the announcement.

"He is advocating on behalf of pure evil. He is the champion of the death row inmate in California. Death row is filled with individuals who killed cops, women, babies, children."

Klaas has waited for Richard Allen Davis to die since his sentencing in 1996. He lived through the vigils, the searches, the discovery of Polly's body, his personal pain.

"There will always be vengeance in my heart."

Families of victims, says Klaas, have earned closure, no matter how much a death sentence costs.

"I think the guy deserves to meet his fate. As does Scott Peterson. And Ramon Salcido. And all the other scumbags on death row."

Back in Petaluma feelings remain mixed.



"I'm sure him being in a cell for the rest of his life is no picnic, either," said Rich Rocklin.

That's not enough for Marc Klaas.

"Would you watch that execution?" we asked.

"I'd take champagne to the execution."

See more stories on the death penalty.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicspetalumagavin newsommurderkidnappingdeath penalty
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shooting between deputy, suspects reported in San Leandro
'It's deeply moral to me': Gov. Newsom explains death penalty decision
Operation Varsity Blues: What's happened so far
Admissions scandal: Stanford appoints interim head coach for sailing team
Bay Area mountain lion researchers release adorable video of two new cubs
Celebrating Pi Day at the Exploratorium
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Show More
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Health officials warn of measles exposure at LAX
New 'Bachelorette' revealed: See who's getting another chance at love
Thompson tweets apology to Warriors fans
R. Kelly appears in court for child support hearing
More TOP STORIES News