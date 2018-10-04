Hundreds of protesters staged a sit-in Thursday, in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., to protest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.Capitol Police arrested many of the protesters, including comedian and actress Amy Schumer.The latest protest comes as Senators pore over the FBI's investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.Some Senators said the report was very thorough, but top Democrats criticized the report as "incomplete" and "very limited."The Senate plans to vote to end debate on Kavanaugh's nomination on Friday morning, and set up a full floor vote that is expected on Saturday.