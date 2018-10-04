BRETT KAVANAUGH

Actress Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest

EMBED </>More Videos

Actress Amy Schumer was among hundreds detained at a staged sit in Washington, D.C. to protest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (KGO-TV)

Alicia Luce
WASHINGTON D.C. (KGO) --
Hundreds of protesters staged a sit-in Thursday, in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., to protest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

RELATED: GOP senator: Secret FBI report shows no Kavanaugh misconduct

Capitol Police arrested many of the protesters, including comedian and actress Amy Schumer.

The latest protest comes as Senators pore over the FBI's investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

RELATED: Bay Area woman who went to Yale with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh speaks out

Some Senators said the report was very thorough, but top Democrats criticized the report as "incomplete" and "very limited."

The Senate plans to vote to end debate on Kavanaugh's nomination on Friday morning, and set up a full floor vote that is expected on Saturday.

See more stories, photos, and videos on Brett Kavanaugh here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsprotestrallywashington d.c.u.s. & worldamy schumerbrett kavanaughWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
GOP senator: Secret FBI report shows no Kavanaugh misconduct
Brett Kavanaugh's freshman roommate at Yale disputes testimony
More fallout after President Trump mocks Christine Blasey Ford's testimony
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
GOP senator: Secret FBI report shows no Kavanaugh misconduct
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayor's race
Brett Kavanaugh's freshman roommate at Yale disputes testimony
More Politics
Top Stories
Thousands of Marriott hotel workers strike in San Francisco
Sonoma Co. officials detonate suspicious device, say danger has passed
Livermore mother heartbroken over teens' suspected overdose death
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
AccuWeather Forecast: Skies mostly clear, cold temps in early morning
Consumer Catch-up: Major beef recall, holiday spending outlook
North Bay nonprofit helps fire victims with yoga classes, services
Fremont police say missing 14-year-old boy found in El Cerrito
Show More
Oakland set to open third Tuff Shed village
Drunk birds are flying into windows, cars
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Blue Angels make presence known with practice session over SF
Marriott workers on strike say Silicon Valley location impacts their lives
More News