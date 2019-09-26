Politics

Are politics making you...sick?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With all the day-to-day drama going down in Washington, and now with the Trump impeachment inquiry, are all the politics driving you a bit crazy? If so, you are definitely not alone.

A new study from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln says the polarizing political scene is indeed making us sick.

The data and public opinion company YouGov collected data from more than 1.8 million people to study how people were dealing with all the political cacophony.

A third have lost their temper-- 20-percent say politics just tired them out, and 1-in-5 say political differences have damaged a friendship.

But possibly most scary-- political scientist Kevin Smith led the research and said four-percent of respondents had suicidal thoughts because of politics.

Smith said with so many people at their breaking point it's practically a public health crisis.
