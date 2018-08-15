U.S. SUPREME COURT

Baker who won same-sex wedding cake case sues Colorado over new bias case

Baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, manages his shop on Monday, June 4, 2018, in Lakewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

WASHINGTON --
The Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple and won a limited ruling at the U.S. Supreme Court is suing the state over another discrimination allegation.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, lawyers for Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips allege that Colorado is on a "crusade to crush" him because of his religious beliefs.

The Supreme Court sided with Phillips in June, saying comments by a member of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission displayed an anti-religious bias. It didn't rule on whether business owners can invoke religious objections to refuse service to LGBT people.

Less than a month later, the commission found probable cause that Phillips discriminated against someone else by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition.

It cited another part of the Supreme Court ruling to back up its decision.
