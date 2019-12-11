Mike Bloomberg making campaign stops in Stockton, San Francisco today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5745496" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mike Bloomberg's first to visit California as a presidential candidate will feature two important stops: an event with former Governor Jerry Brown and a stop in Stockton where he will get an endorsement from Stockton's 29-year-old 'Millenial Mayor' Michael Tubbs.

.@MikeBloomberg is announcing new policies for combating poverty and homelessness. He is calling for raising the federal minimum wage and for a dramatic expansion of the earned income tax credit. pic.twitter.com/cCsYWKtVBx — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) December 11, 2019

.@MikeBloomberg has started his remarks by gifting @MichaelDTubbs a Bloomberg 2020 onesie for his newborn baby. pic.twitter.com/SyHKXxcgPl — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) December 11, 2019

.@MichaelDTubbs here endorsing @MikeBloomberg. He said Bloomberg first reached out a few months ago to find out more about Stockton. pic.twitter.com/i5RcOja3JJ — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) December 11, 2019

STOCKTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Democratic Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg was in Stockton participating in a roundtable discussion on housing and economic opportunity.Bloomberg announced new policies for combating poverty and homelessness. He also called for raising the federal minimum wage and for a dramatic expansion of the earned income tax credit.Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs endorsed Bloomberg at the event. Mayor Tubbs said Bloomberg first reached out a few months ago to find out more about Stockton.The former New York City Mayor also recently garnered the endorsement of San Jose's Mayor Sam Liccardo."Mike Bloomberg has shown time and time again that he's willing to take on big oil, he's willing to take on the gun industry, he's willing to take on big soda with Coke and Pepsi," Liccardo told ABC7 News.Later today, Bloomberg is scheduled to appear with Former Governor Jerry Brown at the American Geophysical Union convention in San Francisco.According to the Chronicle, Brown is not expected to endorse Bloomberg, but they will talk about climate change.Bloomberg is bypassing early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire, instead opting to focus on California and other states that vote on Super Tuesday in March.A recent UC Berkeley poll found Bloomberg to be the first choice of just 2-percent of the state's likely Democratic voters, but some experts say the races remain open.