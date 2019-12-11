Mike Bloomberg's first California visit as Presidential candidate to feature Bay Area stop with Jerry Brown

Adding to this: An aide confirms that @MikeBloomberg will be campaigning in Stockton tomorrow with Stockton Mayor @MichaelDTubbs. He will then come to San Francisco to appear at an event with @JerryBrownGov. — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) December 11, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mike Bloomberg's first to visit California as a presidential candidate will feature two important stops: an event with former Governor Jerry Brown and a stop in Stockton where he will get an endorsement from Stockton's 29-year-old 'Millenial Mayor' Michael Tubbs.Bloomberg is set to visit Northern California Wednesday, first stopping in Stockton and then heading on to San Francisco.The former New York City Mayor also recently garnered the endorsement of San Jose's Mayor Sam Liccardo."Mike Bloomberg has shown time and time again that he's willing to take on big oil, he's willing to take on the gun industry, he's willing to take on big soda with Coke and Pepsi," Liccardo told ABC7 News."We've got the biggest bully in the history of the planet occupying the White House and I want to support those who can take down bullies."Bloomberg tweeted his praise for Liccardo's leadership saying, "The city of San Jose has spearheaded bold solutions to critical issues, from climate change to economic development. I'm glad Mayor Liccardo is joining my team as a California campaign co-chair."Bloomberg is bypassing early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire... instead opting to focus on California and other states that vote on Super Tuesday in March."His issue advocacy is very much in line with where Democratic primary activists are going to be, so he's got to sell his positives on policy," said Republican strategist Lanhee Chen, Ph.D. "The endorsement is significant... not just because of who Liccardo is, but also because of the brand of that Liccardo has in California and Northern California politics."A recent UC Berkeley poll found Bloomberg to be the first choice of just 2-percent of the state's likely Democratic voters, but some experts say the races remain open."A lot of California voters probably feel like they know who's running, and can they be interested enough to look at someone who's new?" said Professor Larry Sokoloff of San Jose State University.