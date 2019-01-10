CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

Brother of slain Officer Ronil Singh speaks during Pres. Trump's border visit

EMBED </>More Videos

The brother of slain Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh spoke at a round-table discussion during President Trump's border visit in Texas Thursday.

The brother of slain Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh spoke at a round-table discussion during President Trump's border visit in Texas Thursday.

Reggie Singh, sitting next to President Trump, detailed his brother's journey to become a U.S. citizen and finally accomplishing his dream of becoming a police officer.



Cpl. Singh's brother went on to say his family supports any actions that will prevent what happened to Ronil and prevent any family from dealing with the same tragedy.

At the end of his speech, the room filled with politicians and law enforcement stood and clapped to show support.

Top Democrats say President Trump walked out of a meeting with congressional leaders on Wednesday as talks to end the partial government shutdown deteriorated.

RELATED: Trump walks out of meeting with Democrats, tweets a 'total waste of time'

President Trump has refused to pass a government spending bill unless it includes funds to build his border wall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsCorporal Ronil Singhborder wallPresident Donald TrumpTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CORPORAL RONIL SINGH
Trump invokes slain California officer, calls him 'American hero'
Protester interrupts Gavin Newsom's swearing in ceremony
Thousands attend funeral for slain Newman police officer
Procession held for fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh
More Corporal Ronil Singh
POLITICS
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Kamala Harris: 4 things to know about potential 2020 candidate
Assemblyman Phil Ting gives insight into Governor Newsom's budget
Gov. Gavin Newsom offers $144 billion budget, ups savings
More Politics
Top Stories
2 'upset' passengers detained after SF-bound flight diverted to Oakland
88-year old woman brutally beaten in SF park, granddaughters seek change
Why are people in the U.S. having less babies?
VIDEO: Giants announce renaming of AT&T Park to Oracle Park
Gov. Gavin Newsom offers $144 billion budget, ups savings
VIDEO: Aeromexico flight stuck on Oakland Airport tarmac for hours
Where is SF? Fog blankets the city
Assemblyman Phil Ting gives insight into Governor Newsom's budget
Show More
Bay Area commuters happy to have new ferry service
Californians can use driver's license to fly until April 10 after extension extended
WATCH: Bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass
VIDEO: Dolphins join surfer for amazing ride in SoCal
Accuweather Forecast: Dense fog overnight
More News