City panel back fee to raise plastic bag fee to $0.25 in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A city panel is backing a plan to increase the fee consumers pay for shopping bags at stores in San Francisco. Right now, it costs ten cents for each bag given out by stores in San Francisco.

Supervisor Vallie Brown wants to raise that fee to 25 cents- saying it would push people to use reusable bags.

The Examiner reports San Francisco's Small Business Commission has voted to support the increase.

If the Board of Supervisors approves the fee hike, you'll start paying more for shopping bags in July of next year.
