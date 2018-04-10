POLITICS

College senior poses with gun and President Trump shirt in graduation photo

EMBED </>More Videos

A college senior in Tennessee is defending her non-traditional graduation photo.

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee --
A college senior at the University of Tennessee is defending her non-traditional graduation photo.

The photo shows 22-year-old Brenna Spencer wearing a pink "Women for Trump" shirt with a handgun in the front part of her pants.

The photo shoot was taken outside the Hunter Museum of American Art, but she didn't go inside the museum with her handgun.

"I know the Tennessee state gun codes," Spencer, who is set to graduate in May with a major in communications and a minor in political science, said.

She posted it on Twitter Saturday with the caption "I don't take normal college graduation photos."

She told ABC News that she wanted the photo to "show who I am as a person."

She said the public response has surprised her.

"I did think that it would get a little attention but not to this degree," she said. "It was really, really surprising to see the amount of hate that I got."

The tweet has generated more than 9,000 retweets with some negative responses. While others applauded her knowledge of Second Amendment rights.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun lawsviraltwitterPresident Donald Trumpgunscollegephotographyu.s. & worldstudentsTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News