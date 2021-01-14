Impeachment

Impeachment: Post-inauguration conviction would be a 'scarlet letter' on Donald Trump, expert says

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, but will he be removed from office, and if a Senate conviction comes after Joe Biden's inauguration, what impact would it have?

Daniel Lippman, a White House reporter for Politico, joined ABC7 on Wednesday shortly after the president was impeached for an unprecedented second time.

Moving forward, the president will now face an impeachment trial in the Senate, which would essentially remove Trump from office, even after he's already left office at the end of his term.

Now what would a Senate conviction, post-inauguration, actually mean? It wouldn't necessarily stop Trump from another presidential run in 2024, but more so act as a "scarlet letter," Lippman said.

"Republicans are trying to figure out how to move forward," he said.

RELATED: California Congressman one of 10 Republicans to vote for Trump's impeachment

And part of that rebuild of the Republican Party is separating from Trump, he said.

This idea is also what's prompted Senate Majority Leader to indicate potential support for a Senate impeachment conviction.

"If Trump thinks he can get away with this in the Senate, he's due for a surprise since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that he is happy with what Democrats are doing," Lippman said. "And he's indicated that he is likely to support that, giving political cover to Republicans to go forward as well."

EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump was imeached by the House for a second time Wednesday on one charge of inciting insurrection a week after a riot at the U.S. Capitol.



McConnell has already said he won't be calling the Senate in from their recess, which ends Jan. 19.

This pushes out a trial into early to mid-February, Lippman said.

"Perhaps by Valentine's Day" Trump could be the first president convicted, Lippman said.

The Politico reporter reiterated that the idea of convicting and removing a president when they're already out of office is entirely uncharted waters.

RELATED: Fact check: No, impeachment itself would not ban Trump from a 2024 presidential run

"They're going to push and they think it's important to hold the president accountable," he said.

With an impeachment conviction, it pushes McConnell's idea to rebuild the GOP "brand," Lippman said.

Though it wouldn't entirely rule out a Trump 2024 run, Lippman said, "He won't have the novelty factor he had in 2016."

Trump was impeached on a charge of incitement of insurrection following last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcimpeachmentdonald trumpsenatehouse of representativespolitics
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMPEACHMENT
How CA lawmakers voted in Trump's 2nd impeachment
Trump impeached for 2nd time after Capitol riot
CA congressman dons 'This mask is as useless as our governor' mask
House approves resolution calling to remove Trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump impeached for 2nd time after Capitol riot
How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
How CA lawmakers voted in Trump's 2nd impeachment
Vice President Pence to visit CA naval air station Saturday
South Bay residents 75 and older eligible to get vaccinated
Could Marin Co. have the perfect COVID-19 vaccination strategy?
Show More
CA allowing residents 65 and older to get scarce COVID-19 vaccines
Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime
CA congressman dons 'This mask is as useless as our governor' mask
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
SF doctors push for reopening schools by Feb.1
More TOP STORIES News