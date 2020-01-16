homeless

Gov. Newsom speaks in Oakland on last stop of homelessness tour

California Lt. Gov. and now governor-elect Gavin Newsom makes his first public comments after his election in San Francisco Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Janie Har)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Oakland Thursday to preview emergency actions to address homelessness in the state, his office said Wednesday.

Newsom held a news conference at 1:30 p.m. at 633 Hegenberger Road in Oakland as part of his statewide tour to get the homeless housed.



While in Oakland, Newsom aims to show off a state and local effort to deploy medical services, trailers and emergency tents to help the homeless. Newsom's tour began Monday in Grass Valley followed by stops in Riverside, Los Angeles and Fresno.

Officials with the governor's office said Newsom at the beginning of the year signed an executive order that aims to do something about the crisis in the state.

Part of the state response is the California Access to Housing and Services Fund, which has expedited the formation of a crisis response team and made state land assets available to address homelessness in California.

Newsom has proposed a new law that would force communities to house the homeless. That has garnered the support of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who is one of seven elected officials Newsom has asked to help him meet the challenge.

Schaaf along with other area elected officials including Assemblymember Rob Bonta, D-Oakland, state officials and service providers will join Newsom on the tour.


