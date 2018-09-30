NET NEUTRALITY

Jerry Brown signs nation's toughest net neutrality measure

EMBED </>More Videos

California Gov. Jerry Brown signed the nation's toughest net neutrality measure Sunday, requiring internet providers to maintain a level playing field online. He also signed a handful of other laws. (KABC)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California Gov. Jerry Brown signed the nation's toughest net neutrality measure Sunday, requiring internet providers to maintain a level playing field online.

Advocates of net neutrality hope the move in the home of the global technology industry will have national implications, prompting Congress to enact national net neutrality rules or encouraging other states to follow suit.

It's the latest example of the nation's most populous state seeking to drive public policy outside its borders and rebuff President Donald Trump's agenda.

RELATED: Trump administration suing California over net neutrality law

The Federal Communications Commission last year repealed rules that prevented internet companies from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

California's measure is likely to face a legal challenge from internet companies.

Telecommunications companies lobbied hard to kill it or water it down, saying it would lead to higher internet and cellphone bills and discourage investments in faster internet. They say it's unrealistic to expect them to comply with internet regulations that differ from state to state.

Net neutrality advocates worry that without rules, internet providers could create fast lanes and slow lanes that favor their own sites and apps or make it harder for consumers to see content from competitors.

That could limit consumer choice or shut out upstart companies that can't afford to buy access to the fast lane, critics say.

RELATED: What you need to know about the end of net neutrality

The measure, written by Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco, prohibits internet providers from blocking or slowing data based on content or from favoring websites or video streams from companies that pay extra.

It also bans "zero rating," in which internet providers don't count certain content against a monthly data cap - generally video streams produced by the company's own subsidiaries and partners.

Oregon, Washington and Vermont have approved legislation related to net neutrality, but California's measure is seen as the most comprehensive attempt to codify the principle in a way that might survive a likely court challenge. An identical bill was introduced in New York.

The Trump administration filed a lawsuit against California about an hour after Brown signed it into law.

Find more stories, photos, and videos related to net neutrality here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnet neutralityinternetcalifornia legislationbillslawslegislationjerry brownCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
What you need to know about the end of net neutrality
Your internet use could change as 'net neutrality' ends
NET NEUTRALITY
Trump administration suing California over net neutrality law
NorCal Congressional members ask FTC to investigate Verizon after throttling firefighter data speeds
Santa Clara firefighters accuse Verizon of cutting of data in emergency situation
CA working to pass its own net neutrality bill
More net neutrality
POLITICS
Trump administration suing California over net neutrality law
Bay Area couple protests in D.C., holds fundraiser to support rape victims
Trump officials: White House not 'micromanaging' Kavanaugh probe
FBI contacts second Kavanaugh accuser in its investigation
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump administration suing California over net neutrality law
Ford has not been contacted by FBI yet in Kavanaugh investigation: Source
Blue Angels expected in San Francisco ahead of Fleet Week
49ers lose to Chargers 29-27
58 crosses stand in Las Vegas in honor of victims killed 1 year ago
Hundreds take part in Susan G. Komen Race for The Cure in SF
Raiders beat Browns 45-42 for first win of the season
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
Show More
Trump officials: White House not 'micromanaging' Kavanaugh probe
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Texas surf resort closed for 'brain-eating amoeba' testing
Bay Area couple protests in D.C., holds fundraiser to support rape victims
Indonesia tsunami death toll rises to more than 800
More News