2018-ELECTION

June California primary voter turnout updated

A woman votes at her polling place in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (KGO-TV)

by Kate G Eby
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The California Secretary of State's office continues to update the voter turnout statistics from Tuesday's Primary election.

RELATED: Mark Leno leads SF mayor's race by 144 votes

The highest turnout on record is 72 percent in Sierra County, California's second least populated county. Imperial County, along the border with Mexico, has the lowest voter turnout at 16 percent. The statewide average is currently 22 percent.

YOUR VOICE, YOUR VOTE: Bay Area June 2018 Election Day results

Here's how the nine Bay Area counties compare:

  • Solano: 36 percent
  • San Francisco: 34 percent
  • Santa Clara: 28 percent
  • Sonoma: 26 percent
  • Marin: 25 percent
  • Alameda: 21 percent
  • San Mateo: 21 percent
  • Contra Costa: 20 percent
  • Napa: 19 percent


You can see results for every county here. These results are provisional until the Secretary of State certifies the election on July 13.

By comparison, the 2016 Presidential Primary had 48 percent turnout among registered voters in California. In 2014, the Statewide Direct Primary had 25 percent turnout. The 2012 Presidential Primary turnout among registered voters in California was 31 percent.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics2018-electionelection 2018vote 2018votingprimary electionCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mark Leno leads SF mayor's race by 144 votes
2018-ELECTION
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
East Bay congressman says he may run for president in 2020
San Francisco welcomes new mayor London Breed
VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed's inaugural address
PHOTOS: London Breed sworn in as SF mayor
More 2018-election
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
More News