Los Angeles tacos: Better than San Francisco's? Gavin Newsom says 'Yes!'

California gubernatorial candidate and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom may have ignited a foodie fight over tacos.

Newsom shared a meal with former Los Angeles mayor and gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa at the Grand Central Market during a campaign stop Thursday.

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom

Newsom shared a meal with former Los Angeles mayor and gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa at the Grand Central Market during a campaign stop Thursday.

Right after taking a big bite of a taco he was asked a simple question by ABC7 Eyewitness reporter Josh Haskell, "Better than San Francisco?"

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California gubernatorial candidate John Cox

After a beat, Newsom replied, "You know what man, know your audience. Yes!"

Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.

