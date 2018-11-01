SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --California gubernatorial candidate and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom may have ignited a foodie fight over tacos.
Newsom shared a meal with former Los Angeles mayor and gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa at the Grand Central Market during a campaign stop Thursday.
Right after taking a big bite of a taco he was asked a simple question by ABC7 Eyewitness reporter Josh Haskell, "Better than San Francisco?"
After a beat, Newsom replied, "You know what man, know your audience. Yes!"
