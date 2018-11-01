.@GavinNewsom has tacos with Former @LACity mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. I asked Newsom if the tacos were better than those in his hometown of San Francisco. He said “Know your audience, YES.” @ABC7 #capolitics #Midterms2018 #CAGov pic.twitter.com/3ijQ6Mwvy5 — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) November 1, 2018

California gubernatorial candidate and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom may have ignited a foodie fight over tacos.Newsom shared a meal with former Los Angeles mayor and gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa at the Grand Central Market during a campaign stop Thursday.Right after taking a big bite of a taco he was asked a simple question by ABC7 Eyewitness reporter Josh Haskell, "Better than San Francisco?"After a beat, Newsom replied, "You know what man, know your audience. Yes!"