state of the union

Bay Area Republicans, Democrats react to State of the Union, Speaker Nancy Pelosi's actions

By Kris Reyes
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a steady stream of claps inside a restaurant room in Milpitas where the East Valley Congress of Republicans held a watch party for the State of the Union.

But, the fieriest reaction came at the end when Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up the pages of the President's speech.

EMBED More News Videos

Trump was barely done, turning to greet the crowd of lawmakers Tuesday night, when Pelosi, without a moment's delay, tore the papers in her hand.



"She completely disrespected every citizen of the United States," said Victor San Vicente, one of the organizers of the event who was inspired by the President's speech.

RELATED: State of the Union 2020: Nancy Pelosi rips up her paper copy of Trump's remarks

"The inclusiveness of the speech, it included everyone in the nation and the very uplifting vision for the next generation," he said.

Bay Area Democrats held no watch party but ABC7 News spoke to the chair of the Santa Clara County Democrats.

"Maybe they didn't notice the beginning of the speech when Speaker Pelosi extended her hand to the President and he declined to shake her hand," said Bill James, chair of the Santa Clara County Democrats. He added that he believed Pelosi was intentional about the act and did it to make a point.

In Milpitas, the crowd loved the President's enthusiasm and optimism.

RELATED: State of the Union 2020: Trump extols 'great American comeback' on his watch

"The inclusiveness of the speech, it included everyone in the nation and the very uplifting vision for the next generation," said San Vicente.

James is not convinced, "Political scientist will tell you that the use of words like inclusive and imagery such as an African American girl and a Tuskegee Airmen during the speech is all very calculated not to appeal to any sense of diversity but instead designed to appeal to white voters who want to see the President as being less hateful and less of a white nationalist and a racist that he is."

Raw video of the reaction, here:
EMBED More News Videos

Bay Area republicans and democrats react to the Union and Speak Pelosi ripping up Pres. Trump's prepared remarks.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmilpitasrepublicansdemocratsnancy pelosipresident donald trumpstate of the union
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STATE OF THE UNION
Parkland shooting victim's father escorted from State of the Union gallery
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Trump extols 'great American comeback' during State of the Union
Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom at SOTU
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump extols 'great American comeback' during State of the Union
ABC7 tours SF General ICU isolation rooms amid coronavirus concerns
How to stop coronavirus from becoming pandemic
Nancy Pelosi rips up her paper copy of Trump's State of the Union
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Iowa caucus: Fallout from delayed results after app meltdown
China evacuees to be quarantined at Travis AFB for potential coronavirus
Show More
SFO says it's losing money due to coronavirus
State of the Union 2020: Read Pres. Trump's remarks
Full Iowa Caucus results still not in; Buttigieg, Sanders lead in partial results
New bill to integrate Bay Area public transportation
Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom at SOTU
More TOP STORIES News