Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen visits first completed section of President Trump's border wall

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Friday unveiled the first completed section of President Trump's border wall in Calexico, saying "walls work".

CALEXICO, Calif. (KGO) --
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Friday unveiled the first completed section of President Trump's border wall in the Calexico area.

"Let me be clear, walls work. That's not my opinion, it's not a tag line. It's not a political statement. It's a fact", Nielsen said during a ceremony along the border wall.

The project is being touted by President Trump as the first part of his promised wall between the U.S.-Mexico border.

The new 30-foot-high border wall is replacing a 2-mile stretch of older barriers in Calexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan, who reports to Nielsen, will later tour San Diego border crossings.

"In the days to come we will be making announcements on additional measures that we are looking at within our legal construct to ensure that this is an orderly process and that those who have no right to be in our country are able to be apprehended and removed", said Nielsen.
