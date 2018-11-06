ELECTION

Santa Clara County breaks voting records heading into Election Day

Santa Clara County was breaking records before the polls open even opened on Election Day. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Clara County was breaking records before the polls open even opened on Election Day.

Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey made the announcement just before 6:00 a.m.

"I'm very excited to announce that we now have the highest early voting at this point in the election at any time in our history. We also have the highest number of registered voters we've ever had in the history of Santa Clara County," said Bushey.

887,000 people are registered to vote here in Santa Clara County. That's the most ever in County history.

More than 228,000 ballots have been returned before Election Day. That's also a new record.

2018 CALIFORNIA VOTING GUIDE: What you need to know about the midterm elections

Election officials are expecting a 60% to 70% turnout for the election.

Four thousand election officers are working at 849 polling places throughout Santa Clara County.

If you haven't registered to vote, you can still sign-up for conditional registration, have a ballot printed and vote.

But that is only happening at the Registrar of Voters in San Jose.
