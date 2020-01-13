Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Bay Area for events in SF and Stanford

Excited to be in the Golden State and looking forward to meeting with some of our nation’s leading academics and entrepreneurs. Silicon Valley is home to many of our most innovative thinkers -- a true testament to the depth, breadth, and strength of the U.S. economy. pic.twitter.com/1eyITu3sku — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 13, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the Bay Area for three high-profile events focused on foreign policy and the economy.His first stop will be a breakfast policy discussion at the Hoover Institution at Stanford. It begins at 10:15 a.m.At 4 p.m. Pompeo sits down with Silicon Valley Leadership Group CEO, Carl Guardino, at the Commonwealth Club. The Commonwealth Club describes it as, "A rare chance to hear from Secretary Pompeo about current foreign policy challenges and issues of economic security."Secretary Pompeo is also planning a private dinner in San Francisco, with a guest list that is said to include 15 Silicon Valley leaders. Among them is said to be Oracle's Larry Ellison, Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar and Gregory Becker, the CEO of Silicon Valley Bank.Bloomberg News described the dinner as an opportunity to drum up support for the Trump administration amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.