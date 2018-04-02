IMMIGRATION

San Jose man facing deportation freed from ICE custody to family, cheering crowd

EMBED </>More Videos

A father of three facing deportation is now home following his release from ICE custody. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A father of three facing deportation is now home following his release from ICE custody.

RELATED: San Jose father reunites with family after being released by ICE

From fear of deportation to freedom, Fernando Carrillo holds onto his family after being released from ICE custody in San Francisco.

"Like I was just born again. God gave me another chance," said Carrillo to a crowd of supporters and media who'd gathered for his release.

RELATED: Judge issues order allowing San Jose immigrant facing deportation to stay in United States

Carrillo's 5-year-old daughter last saw him in October. That's when he dropped her off for daycare, but never returned for pick-up. ICE agents detained the father of three in San Jose after drop-off. He'd recently been convicted on a drunken driving offense.

On Monday, he was released after being held at the West County Detention Facility in Richmond.


"I'm extremely happy and thankful to all the people. My family, to God, to all of you guys. I just don't believe it yet," said Carrillo, as he took in the moment.

Last week, a U.S. immigration judge withdrew Carrillo's removal order. He'd proven in court that returning to Mexico would put him in harm's way.

"This opportunity that I've been given, it's more powerful than anything anybody can say to me," said Carrillo.

RELATED: ICE raids and rumors paralyze San Jose communities

Carrillo says agents told him to stay out of trouble and he'll be fine. Despite the heavy emotion of the morning, his sense of humor prevailed when asked what he planned to do Monday.

"I'm going to take a shower. A real shower. I'm going to put on my PJs, I'm going to have something to eat, and I'm just going to rest and just enjoy my family," said Carrillo.

Carrillo says he plans to go back to work as a cable installer as soon as possible. The family hopes their story serves as inspiration to others facing deportation.

Click here for more stories and videos on immigration.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsICEimmigrationimmigration reformraidu.s. & worldjudgecourt casecourtSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Jose father reunites with family after ICE release
Judge issues order allowing San Jose immigrant facing deportation to stay in US
Oakland Mayor's warning of ICE raids come true
Oakland Mayor issues statement warning of ICE raids
IMMIGRATION
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More immigration
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News