DIANNE FEINSTEIN

Students rally for Green New Deal outside Senator Dianne Feinstein's San Francisco office

Bay Area students are demanding Senator Feinstein to support the Green New Deal in a viral video. Today there a rallying in front of Senator Feinstein's office in San Francisco.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Students at the center of a viral video last week with Senator Dianne Feinstein were back outside her San Francisco office Monday morning.

They and others rallied in support of the Green New Deal, a Democrat plan to combat climate change.

The rally by environmentalist groups Youth Vs. Apocalypse and Earth Guardians was prompted by a viral video that was posted on social media after an impromptu meeting in San Francisco on Friday.



The students and Senator Feinstein had a sometimes tense exchange over environmental legislation.

The students are pushing the senator to support the Green New Deal that would shift the U.S. economy from fossil fuels to renewable sources.

Senator Feinstein argued the Green New Deal has no chance of passing the Republican-controlled Senate and said she supported an alternate plan that she gave to the students.

On Monday those students issued their response.

RELATED: Sen. Dianne Feinstein confronted by group of kids in San Francisco over climate change efforts

Twelve-year-old Rio said, "mainly what we think, is It's not bold enough."

"Senator Feinstein your resolution doesn't align with science and there is no compromising with science," said Youth vs. Apocolypse representative Isha Clarke.

Take a look at Senator Feinstein's Resolution.

Take a look at The Green New Deal Resolution
