CLIMATE CHANGE

Sen. Dianne Feinstein confronted by group of kids in San Francisco over climate change efforts

Senator Dianne Feinstein clashed with a group of young children over climate change policy in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Sunrise Movement, a group that encourages young people to combat climate change posted video on Twitter. They met inside Senator Feinstein's San Francisco office Friday.

The children asked her to support the Green New Deal resolution.

But, says she didn't agree with the resolution and that there's no way to pay for it.

The group says the senator's reaction was with "smugness and disrespect" and that this is "why young people...desperately want new leadership in Congress."
