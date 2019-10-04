Suzy Loftus appointed interim San Francisco District Attorney

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday afternoon that former city prosecutor Suzy Loftus has been appointed interim District Attorney for San Francisco.
The opening comes one day after George Gason said he plans to resign.
Loftus was already running for DA against three other candidates.
That election will take place on November 5.
The SF Police Officers Association released the following statement:
"George Gascon abandoning his sworn duty to climb the next rung of the political ladder is consistent with his character of putting his raw ambition before the public's interest. We respect Mayor Breed's authority to appoint a district attorney, and we are thankful it is not the criminal and domestic-terrorist apologist who is running to replace the failed Gascon."
