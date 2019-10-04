Politics

Suzy Loftus appointed interim San Francisco District Attorney

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday afternoon that former city prosecutor Suzy Loftus has been appointed interim District Attorney for San Francisco.

The opening comes one day after George Gason said he plans to resign.

Loftus was already running for DA against three other candidates.

That election will take place on November 5.

The SF Police Officers Association released the following statement:

"George Gascon abandoning his sworn duty to climb the next rung of the political ladder is consistent with his character of putting his raw ambition before the public's interest. We respect Mayor Breed's authority to appoint a district attorney, and we are thankful it is not the criminal and domestic-terrorist apologist who is running to replace the failed Gascon."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscogeorge gasconsan francisco baylondon breed
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival kicks off at Golden Gate Park
Bay Area winemaker sentenced to 5 months in college admissions scandal
Derick Almena to be retried for Ghost Ship warehouse fire
Surfers catch enormous wave in Tahiti
Napa winemaker to be sentenced in college admissions scandal today
Students evacuated for bomb threat at junior high in Fremont
Victims, wrong-way driver ID'd in deadly Hwy 101 crash
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Hardly Strictly safety, firefighting gel, world's best bars
Botham Jean's brother speaks out on courtroom hug with Amber Guyger
Students get cheap rental quote, Avis charges thousands of dollars more
US adds 136,000 jobs; unemployment hits 50-year low of 3.5%
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and warm
More TOP STORIES News