San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón to resign, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón is resigning from his office.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports Gascón is planning to move to Los Angeles to explore running for District Attorney there.
The paper reports Gascón's last day in office will be Oct. 18 before his term is up.
Mayor Breed can immediately name a replacement, or wait until after the November election to appoint the District attorney-elect.
In a statement Thursday night, she didn't specify her plans but said, "People depend on the District Attorney to keep our residents and communities safe each and every day. We can't afford to have an absence of leadership in the DA's Office because victims of crime need to be represented and people who commit crimes in our city need to be held accountable."
