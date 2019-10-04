Politics

Suzy Loftus to be appointed interim San Francisco District Attorney, sources say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sources tell ABC7 News that San Francisco Mayor London Breed will announce this afternoon that she is appointing former city prosecutor Suzy Loftus as interim District Attorney for San Francisco.

The opening comes one day after George Gason said he plans to resign.

Loftus was already running for DA against three other candidates.

That election will take place on November 5.

Mayor Breed is expected to make the announcement at 12:30 p.m.
