What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?

"Everything he said was factual. He's frustrated his nominee has been treated so badly", said Graham during an interview with the Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg.
"Factual? It was a personal degrading attack on someone who is private citizen," questioned Goldberg.
"Well, you know. Here's what's personally degrading. This what you get when you go through a trailer park with a $100 bill," said Graham.
That "trailer park" comment was a reference to a remark made by James Carville, a strategist to former president Bill Clinton.
Carville made a derogatory remark after Paula Jones accused Clinton of sexually harassing her in a Little Rock hotel room in the 1990's.
"If you drag a hundred dollar bill through a trailer park, you never know what you'll find," said Carville.
On Wednesday, Graham alluded to the fact that people don't always get treated with respect during high-profile cases.
"I know what can happen to a woman who comes forward in a political environment, said Graham.
