Food & Drink

Popeyes celebrates 50th birthday by selling chicken for 59 cents

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Popeyes marks 50th birthday by selling chicken for 59 cents

If you 'love that chicken from Popeyes," then you're going to love this deal even more.

This weekend is your chance to get two pieces of chicken from Popeyes for just 59 cents.

The chicken chain is turning 50 years old on Sunday, so it's celebrating the occasion by selling chicken at the price offered when Popeyes first opened.

To get the two-piece chicken deal, customers must make a minimum purchase of $5 through a mobile order on the Popeyes app or the restaurant's website.

The deal runs from Sunday through June 19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfast food restaurantchicken
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Enough is enough' say thousands demanding new gun measures
Glitch at NorCal gas station lowers price to 69 cents a gallon
Excessive heat warning persists for parts of East Bay
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
Son of former LA Dodger among 5 Marines killed in SoCal flight crash
3,000+ AIDS Memorial Quilt panels displayed at Golden Gate Park
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Show More
Grandma's teeth, slime among items left behind in Ubers this year
CDC releases new details about how monkeypox virus spreads
At least 2 fights break out outside Boston arena after Warriors' win
Gas station owner posts sign for drivers: 'We hate our gas prices too'
New restrictions on ships to protect whales coming soon
More TOP STORIES News