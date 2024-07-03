15-month-old child falls from 3rd-story window in San Francisco, firefighters say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 15-month-old child has been taken to the hospital after falling from a third-story building window in San Francisco, firefighters said Wednesday.

Medics responded to the building on the 2300 block of Mission Street and transported the child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

CPS (Child Protective Services) has been notified of the incident and will be conducting their own investigation.

The fire department did not provide any other details.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message SFPD. You may remain anonymous

