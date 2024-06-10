  • Watch Now

2 in critical condition following fire that destroyed Pittsburg home

The fire was reported just after 8:15 a.m. at a building in the 2100 block of Crestview Drive.

Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Two people are in critical condition after a fire swept through a Pittsburg home Monday morning.

PITTBURG, Calif. -- Two people are in critical condition after a fire swept through a Pittsburg home Monday morning.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire was reported just after 8:15 a.m. at a building in the 2100 block of Crestview Drive.

A Con Fire spokesperson said firefighters had to remove the two victims from the burning building. Both were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Firefighters got the blaze under control by 8:44 a.m.

Con Fire said the apartment is a total loss and at least one adjacent apartment has smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

