Firefighters battle 55-acre Pittsburg vegetation fire; 75% contained

As early-season wildfires continue to burn throughout the Bay Area, here's how fire crews are prepping for the season.

As early-season wildfires continue to burn throughout the Bay Area, here's how fire crews are prepping for the season.

As early-season wildfires continue to burn throughout the Bay Area, here's how fire crews are prepping for the season.

As early-season wildfires continue to burn throughout the Bay Area, here's how fire crews are prepping for the season.

PITTSBURG, Calif. -- A 55-acre fire in Pittsburg was at 75% containment just after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to CAL FIRE.

Forward progress was halted, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District at 6:30 p.m.

WATCH: Timelapse video shows progression of John Fire in Pittsburg

Contra Costa Fire crews battled a fire that started at a commercial building in Pittsburg and spread through at least 50 acres of vegetation.

The blaze began as a building fire at 2225 John Henry Johnson Pkwy around 5 p.m., but the flames extended to a grassy area that used to be the Delta View Golf Course, and a vegetation fire response was launched.

At 5:30 p.m., a second alarm was issued to assist with structure protection, Con Fire said. CAL FIRE assisted with the response, the agency said on social media.

Crews will remain through the night to mop up hot spots, the Con Fire said.

There have been no injuries.