Bay Area sees surge in early voting as poll workers prepare for Election Day with safety training

With less than 48 hours left before Election Day, thousands of Bay Area residents are voting early this weekend in person and by mail.

Elections officials say turnout is expected to be high for the Nov. 5 election and some results may not be known Tuesday night. With such a contentious election, poll worker safety is also a big concern.

"Thanks for voting early," said an Alameda County poll worker.

A drive-thru ballot drop-off was busy all Sunday in downtown Oakland. Alameda County sheriff's deputies were standing watch.

"The number of police officers feels like something is wrong if I'm being honest. But seeing there's a police presence makes me feel confident that I can come here and vote safely," said Oakland voter Travis Stevens.

Brandon Thomas pedaled in with his ballot.

"This whole election has been a stressful ride, so I just wanted to do my part and get it done early, show my parents I voted and show everyone I care," Thomas said.

Alameda County Election bosses say 100 voting centers are now open through Tuesday. Many voters are getting it done early.

"We've had about 300,000 already vote, which represents 32% of voters so far. Turnout is going to be really good," said Tim Dupuis with the Alameda County Registrar of Voters.

Dupuis expects some close races may not be decided on Tuesday night.

"It's probably going to take us a couple of weeks I'm estimating. I'm looking at 400,000 votes coming in by mail election night, that's a lot," Dupuis said.

in Petaluma, poll workers were removing ballots from a drop box outside a voting center. Thirty-one locations are open across Sonoma County.

"We've had 137,000 mail-in ballots so far," said Wendy Hudson with the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters.

Chief Deputy of Registrar of Voters Wendy Hudson says with such a contentious election, the safety of poll workers is a top priority.

Hudson is hoping to avoid scenes like that from a South Carolina polling place last week, where a man was asked to remove a hat mocking President Joe Biden. Things became heated.

"We have given poll workers de-escalation training. They have contact information for law enforcement," Hudson said.

She says so far voting has been peaceful.

Many voters now await the outcome of this election.

"At the end of the day, I think it's important we unite together with whatever results are voted on," said Stephanie Shepherd from Petaluma.