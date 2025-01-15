3 Hollister High School students die in car crash, district officials say

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KGO) -- Three students from Hollister High School in San Benito County died in a car crash Tuesday night, according to school officials.

The crash happened at just before 7 p.m. on Shore Road west of Lake Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

A driver driving in the westbound direction lost control crashing into another car driving eastbound. The driver and the two passengers driving west died.

A fourth passenger in that car and the sole occupant of the car going eastbound were flown by a helicopter to a local hospital, and are in critical condition.

"It is with heavy heart that we share tragic news affecting our school community. On Tuesday night, three of Hollister High School students were involved in a car accident and have passed away," the San Benito School District wrote in a statement on Facebook Wednesday morning.

"The loss is profoundly felt by all of us," the district said. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families, friends, and loved ones of these young individuals."

Back in November 2024, three students from Piedmont High School in the East Bay died when a Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a wall. The college students were back for Thanksgiving break. The victims were ID'd as Soren Dixon, Krysta Tsukahara and Jack Nelson.

The San Benito School District announced it is offering support services and can contact Hollister High School's main office at 831-637-5831, ext. 1100.

The Hollister High School students killed have not been identified.

The CHP said it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The CHP urges anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area office at (408) 427-0700.