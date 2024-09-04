LIVE SOON: San Francisco DA to give update on shooting of 49ers' Ricky Pearsall

LIVE: SF DA gives update on shooting of 49ers' Ricky Pearsall

LIVE: SF DA gives update on shooting of 49ers' Ricky Pearsall

LIVE: SF DA gives update on shooting of 49ers' Ricky Pearsall

LIVE: SF DA gives update on shooting of 49ers' Ricky Pearsall

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says her office will make a charging decision in the shooting of 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

That decision is expected Wednesday.

The 23-year-old rookie was released from the hospital Monday as he continues to recover from a bullet wound to his chest.

RELATED: 49ers' John Lynch gives update on Ricky Pearsall after San Francisco shooting: 'Fortunate young man'

Police say Pearsall was shot Saturday in Union Square during a robbery attempt.

We just learned a short time ago that the 49ers have placed Pearsall on the reserve/non-football injury list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of his rookie season as he recovers.

SFPD arrested a 17-year-old, who was also hurt during the incident.

VIDEO: SFPD officer recounts rushing to aid 49ers' Ricky Pearsall after he was shot

A witness and a San Francisco police officer describe the moment 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was shot, and coming to his aid.

Charges are expected to be filed in juvenile court.

Mayor London Breed denies that the shopping district was understaffed at the time of the shooting.

"Even on the holiday weekend. they were officers all around Union Square more so than any other community in the city, Mayor Breed said.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association says in a statement, "Given our severe staffing crisis however, there's only so much we can do... This is just another reason why we need to implement strategies to retain our veteran officers quickly."