Man arrested after Oakland police car rammed during pursuit with woman, kids in car

Oakland police are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon on an officer after a driver rammed their vehicle into an officer patrol car.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Police Department says it is investigating an assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.

A man wanted for armed robbery had a woman and three kids in the car when he tried to get away from cops by ramming into their cruiser, according to Oakland police.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the area of Foster Avenue and Bernhardt Drive. OPD officers say they spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with an armed robbery out of San Leandro.

OPD says that as officers attempted to make contact and contain the vehicle, the driver tried to escape by ramming the officers' fully marked patrol vehicle. OPD officers were able to successfully detain two adults and three juveniles who were in the vehicle.

At this time, there are no reports of any physical injuries.

Police believe the driver stole $400 from a San Leandro smoke shop Tuesday.

The case is now being turned over to the San Leandro Police Department for further investigation.