'Battle of Pavia' exhibit at SF's de Young Museum displays turning point in Italy's history

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On the walls of San Francisco's de Young Museum, there's a battle taking shape, and it's about 500 hundred years in the making: a majestic conflict revealed, soldier by soldier, in seven rare tapestries.

Curator Carmine Romano and Textile Conservationist Beth Szuhay are overseeing the installation of "The Battle of Pavia" tapestries.

"I can tell you, it's approximately 15 feet high and 27 feet wide. And the tapestry itself is quite finely woven. And we were all surprised that it was less than about 100 pounds," Szuhay said.

The tapestries are on loan from Naples and capture a decisive renaissance battle that helped shape the borders of modern Italy.

"After the battle, we have the borders almost like they are now. So, that's why this moment is really considered as the beginning of the new Europe," Romano said.

And while the tapestries draw visitors onto the battlefield, an extraordinary collection of armor and weapons offers clues to the fighting. Including early firearms that may have helped turn the tide for the victorious forces of the Holy Roman Empire against the French king.

"This battle is also important, because for the first time, we have the guns and the rifles that have been used. I'm Italian, so it was great luck Italy was not divided, and the empire was not divided," said a smiling Romano.

He says it's also a turning point in warfare, and the history of Europe, captured on magnificent tapestries woven in massive workshops and finally reaching San Francisco, five centuries later.

The exhibit is officially called "Art and War in the Renaissance: The Battle of Pavia Tapestries." It opened on Saturday and runs through January. Admission on Saturdays is free.