Here's how much rain we've seen so far this winter across Bay Area, CA

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are anticipating a dry week ahead (not uncommon to have 1 or 2 weeks of dry weather before storms return) and we are nearly halfway through the rainy season.

Across the state, Northern California has seen flooding rains while Southern California has barely seen a drop of rain this winter.

BAY AREA

We are doing quite well across much of the Bay Area.

Majority of cities are above average/close to when it comes to rainfall.

However, the South Bay is running significantly below average.

This is due to the storm track favoring the North Bay (think flooding rains from weeks past).

CALIFORNIA

A very La Nina like pattern has come to fruition across the state.

While Northern California has seen beneficial rain, Southern California has not.

Places like Los Angeles and San Diego have barely seen a drop of rain.

With a Santa Ana wind event gearing up this week, a rare late winter Red Flag Warning has been issued around LA because of the dry conditions.

SNOWPACK

We are doing much better than we were this time last year.

The 1st snow survey of the year found we are at 91% of average for this date.

This time last year, we were just at 35%.

The Northern Sierra seeing deeper snowpack than the Southern Sierra (again storm track favoring Northern California).