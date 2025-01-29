TIMELINE: Extended rain returns to Bay Area forecast following historically dry January
Wednesday, January 29, 2025 4:38PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain is back in the Bay Area on Friday after three and a half weeks of dry weather, which has been one of the driest January's on record. Anticipate the stormy weather sticking around through the weekend and into much of next week.
FRIDAY
- This will be a level 1 on the ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale.
- Rain will be steady in the morning. Showers become scattered and lighter in the afternoon.
- Rainfall totals will range from .25" - .75"
NEXT 7 DAYS
- Through next week many cities will see between 1" to 3" of rain.
- The North Bay may see flooding Monday and Tuesday as rainfall begins piling up.
- Some areas in Northern Sonoma Co., Lake and Mendocino Co. Could see 6"+ of rain
- Sierra will likely see 2 to 3 feet of new snow. However, some of the more extreme guidance is saying 8ft+
