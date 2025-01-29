TIMELINE: Extended rain returns to Bay Area forecast following historically dry January

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain is back in the Bay Area on Friday after three and a half weeks of dry weather, which has been one of the driest January's on record. Anticipate the stormy weather sticking around through the weekend and into much of next week.

FRIDAY

This will be a level 1 on the ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale.



Rain will be steady in the morning. Showers become scattered and lighter in the afternoon.



Rainfall totals will range from .25" - .75"

MORE: How January's dry weather could spell trouble for California's water supply

NEXT 7 DAYS