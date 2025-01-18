'The best day ever': 2-year-old South Bay girl celebrates end of cancer treatment

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A two-year-old girl that spent nearly all of her life battling leukemia, celebrated the end of her cancer treatment in a special way Friday.

Lucy Nguyen rang a bell at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara, a bell that signifies the end of that treatment.

"I can finally take a deep breath, sigh of relief," said My Nguyen, Lucy's mom.

Lucy was diagnosed with leukemia at just seven weeks old and went through intensive treatments.

An unimaginable journey for Lucy along with her parents and older sister.

"It was really hard, we made a lot of sacrifices, especially my wife," said Lawrence Nguyen, Lucy's father, "Not missing appointments, living in hospitals for an extended period of time late emergency visits, especially with feeding tubes and things like that coming in and out. But, our daughter Lucy has been so resilient, so brave."

Next to Lucy and her family as she rang that bell, was the staff at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara who were just as excited for Lucy to celebrate that moment.

"Everyone asks us how we can do pediatric oncology to take care of kids that go through this and this is the exact reason why we do it," said Dr. Sheila Thampi, Lucy's pediatric oncologist. "When we are here today and we're able to celebrate this accomplishment and that she's cancer free, it just gives us so much joy in our hearts. And so, it's a big deal for the staff because we have to do a lot of hard things with her and to her and so to be able to celebrate this gives us that peace that everything we did was, was for a reason."

Dr. Thampi says she'll continue to see Lucy every three months for the next two years and then space it out when they get to five years.

In the meantime, Lucy's parents are just excited for her to have some normalcy, and soon, some traveling. Plans that can now be set in motion following the ringing of that bell.

"No parent ever dreams that their child would have cancer, But, every parent who has a child with cancer just can't wait for the day that they ring the bell and we're just so grateful," My Nugyen said, with Lawrence Nguyen. " It feels like the best day ever."