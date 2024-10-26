Big rig overturns on State Route 37 in Vallejo, CHP says; lanes to close due to gasoline leak

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A crash involving two vehicles caused a big rig to overturn in Solano County on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported around 3 p.m. and happened on westbound State Route 37, west of Walnut Ave. in Vallejo.
CHP Solano says the roadway is open, but will eventually close to begin a hazmat cleanup as a large quantity of gasoline is leaking into the water.
Authorities say the closure could last between 6 to 8 hours.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
You can monitor Bay Area traffic conditions here.