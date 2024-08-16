Cain Velasquez pleads no contest to attempted murder of man charged with molesting his son

Former UFC fighter Cain Velasquez pleaded no contest to shooting at a man charged with molesting his son on Friday.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- There are new updates in the case of a former UFC champion charged with attempted murder and assault.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says Cain Velasquez pleaded no contest Friday.

Velasquez is accused of shooting at a man during a high-speed car chase in South San Jose in 2022.

The person he chased was accused of molesting Velasquez's son at a daycare.

Velasquez's trial was set to start in September.

Our partners at the Bay Area News Group report that, under his plea, he will not face a mandatory life sentence.

The man accused of molesting Velasquez's child is still facing felony charges.