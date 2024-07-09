TIMELINE: Bay Area heat advisories suspended for 1 day before new heat wave begins tomorrow

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area heat advisories have been suspended for one day with temperatures pleasant and close to average Tuesday afternoon before picking back up.

This means our heat wave has officially ended and lasted seven days from July 2nd-July 8th.

LIVE: Track real-time temperatures during Bay Area heat wave

Another shorter heat wave begins Wednesday and will be 3 days but intense. Inland highs will reach over 100 degrees.

Heat Advisories are in effect Wednesday - Friday around the Bay shoreline and inland. The coast and San Francisco are excluded.

LIST: Find Bay Area cooling centers near you amid triple-digit weather

Our hottest day will be Thursday, with inland cities hitting 104-110 degrees. The bay shoreline will be in the 80s and 90s.

WATCH: Heat wave vs. heat exhaustion - how to tell the difference

Meteorologist Drew Tuma explains the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion -- and how to tell the difference.

VIDEO: Extreme heat dangers and safety tips: What you need to know

AccuWeather has tips for making it through a prolonged heat wave.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:



Heat Advisories have been EXTENDED until Friday.

This will make it an ELEVEN day heat wave which started on Tuesday July 2nd.

Today and Tomorrow we see slight cooling Inland with our hottest cities *only* reaching the mid 90s.

INTENSE heat returns Wednesday with 100+ Inland

Out hottest day will be Thursday. Inland cities 104-108. Bay shoreline in the 80s and 90s.